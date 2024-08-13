An update on Dakota Kai.

During the August 12th episode of WWE Raw, it was announced that Kai will be out of action for the next eight to ten weeks after suffering a torn meniscus. She is expected to undergo surgery soon.

On the August 5th edition of WWE Raw, Kai was set to compete against Sonya Deville in a singles match but was attacked prior to the contest. The assault left her clutching her knee in pain. Kai’s most recent match took place on July 27th during a WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan.

Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane & IYO SKY) competed in a #1 contender’s matchup against Stark and Baszler, but the match ended in a DQ after Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn interfered. You can follow along with our full results of Raw here.