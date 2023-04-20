Dakota Kai gives her thoughts on Damage CTRL.

The group, which consists of Kai, Bayley, and Iyo Sky formed back at SummerSlam 2022, and had a women’s tag team title run under their belts. When Kai and Sky spoke with WrestleZone about Damage CTRL, they both agreed that their chemistry started clicking at Clash at the Castle.

“I feel like for us, and this has been an idea that Bayley’s wanting to do for years now, [to form] a group. I think the moment that it clicked for us was probably Clash at the Castle. That was such a big win for us and that was such an iconic [place], you know, in Wales, Cardiff. The crowd was amazing. Everything just worked out for us in that match. I think that was a good moment for us.”

On that night, Damage CTRl defeated Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Alexa Bliss in a six-woman tag. Later in the interview, Kai and Sky discussed what matchups they had in NXT that impressed each other.

KAI:

“I think for IYO, her match against Candice [LeRae] at the [NXT] Takeover Toronto a few years ago was amazing. That match is one I watched back recently, actually. That was like so freaking amazing,” Kai said. “And then for Bayley, obviously her and Sasha [at NXT Takeover Brooklyn], that that’s so iconic. It’s still talked about to this day. They both were trailblazers and they got given this opportunity, they killed it, so yeah.”

SKY:

“Also, I like [Dakota’s] moment with Tegan Nox [at 2019 WarGames]. That moment was amazing. It’s such a badass thing of your career. Yeah, it was cool.”

The duo’s full interview can be found here.