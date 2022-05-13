Pro-wrestling star and former NXT women’s tag champion Dakota Kai recently filed to trademark the term “King Kota” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment and merchandising purposes.

Kai was released by WWE on April 29th as a part of the company’s latest rounds of budget cuts. The filing, which was made under her real name of Cheree Crowley, was put in on May 9th. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found in the summary below.