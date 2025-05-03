Dakota Kai was among the latest round of WWE releases on Friday, marking her second departure from the company.

She was previously released in April 2022 but made a surprise return at WWE SummerSlam later that year, aligning with Bayley and IYO SKY to form the faction Damage CTRL.

Although she continued to appear on WWE programming in segments alongside IYO SKY, the current WWE Women’s World Champion, Kai had not competed in a match since the March 17th episode of WWE RAW. On April 29, she posted — and later deleted — a tweet expressing that she missed wrestling and clarified she was not dealing with an injury.

Kai took to Twitter today to post the following message regarding her release. She wrote,

“Trying to get through all the messages and man, whether it’s from friends, family, colleagues, coaches, you guys… I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. That’s the stuff that matters. I got to make memories, create the best friendships and travel the world. I’m beyond grateful for the opportunities.

Gonna take a little time but just know… we are far from done. I’ve BEEN ready. Let’s go.

– king kota”

Logan Paul isn’t concerned with the dynamics of the WWE locker room.

On this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Paul made his case for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso — only to be met with a superkick in response.

During the latest episode of the “RAW Recap” podcast, Paul was asked about his thoughts on the locker room environment. He dismissed the topic, boasting instead about having his own private green room. He said,

“Whatever’s going on in the locker room is not my problem. I got a green room, brother. No, but, I didn’t come here to make friends. I came here to become the champion and be the best. So however they feel about me, it sounds like a them problem.”

John Bradshaw Layfield believes that even if John Cena hadn’t defeated him for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 21 in 2005, it wouldn’t have altered the course of Cena’s career.

After capturing his first WWE Championship from JBL at WrestleMania 21, Cena’s career skyrocketed. Now, as he approaches retirement at the end of 2025, Cena stands as a 17-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion — holding the record for the most recognized title reigns in WWE history.

On the latest episode of the “Something to Wrestle” podcast, JBL was asked whether he thinks Cena’s career would have taken a different path had he lost his first WrestleMania title shot, similar to Cody Rhodes. He said,

“I think they got it right. You look at history, they got it right. Cena is a 17-time world champion, a movie star, and just this incredible person. You’re going into the PG era of WWE, and that would have been tough for me. It would have been tough for anybody. Cena had the hardest role of any champion, I believe, in wrestling history, to go from the Attitude Era where you can flip off your boss, drink beer on television, beautiful women are flashing themselves. You know, you had all kinds of crazy, crazy stuff going on in the show to a G-rated era. Very few people could have done that. I don’t know if anybody could have done that, except for Cena. So yeah, it definitely was the right thing. But if it had gone another year, he’d still be a 17-time world champion. It’s just you’d have to compress them a little more. He’s still going to be the guy.”

