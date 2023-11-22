Dakota Kai looks back at WWE Survivor Series 2019 and the women’s WarGames match that took place during the event. The current Damage CTRL member turned heel that evening and attacked her longtime friend, Tegan Nox, before storming off to give the opposing team the advantage.

Kai spoke about this night in history during a recent edition of her Twitch stream. She says that William Regal, whom she interacted with during her turn, asked if she would hit him in the face to sell the intensity of the moment.

They asked me to do [push Regal], and I’m like, ‘It’s literally William Regal, legend, I don’t want to get in trouble and do something too far. Too much.’ He pulls me aside backstage and is like, ‘I want you to hit me in the face. I want you to punch me in the face. It needs to look like…I need you to punch me.’ Coach Sara Amato, legend, overheard this conversation and him telling me this and me standing there, scared shitless, ‘Yup, I’m going to punch you in the face.’ He left, she pulled me aside and was like, ‘Don’t punch him in the face.’

Kai says that coach Sara Amato reiterated to her that punching Regal in the face would be a bad idea.

After every match, he’s always backstage giving us critiques. He wants legitimacy in this, which is great, we need that. She immediately was like, ‘don’t punch him in the face. Don’t do that.’ I was like, ‘No, never, I was never going to punch him in the face.’ I actually wasn’t. We did the shove that we did, which still worked. It worked for what we wanted. It was like a forearm shove, but I put some sauce behind the shove. He didn’t need to have me do that, but that was cool. The look he gave me after I did that was very, ‘Oh, I messed up.

