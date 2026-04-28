Dakota Kai recently appeared as a guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar and Damage CTRL member spoke about

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On the origins of Damage CTRL: “That whole thing came out of the blue. It was probably two days before SummerSlam, and Pam, Bayley, just texts me out of the blue. She’s like, ‘Hey, I just pitched this to Hunter.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ So she was talking about an all-women’s faction for years, like, since I was starting at NXT, she’d always been pitching this idea of, ‘I want an all-women’s faction. Think this would be so cool. I hope we get the chance.’”

On how things evolved: “And then the year before SummerSlam, we actually were at the Performance Center. It was me, IYO Bayley, and also Raquel and Alba Fyre, and we were taking photos together as a female unit to try and have Pam basically pitch to Hunter and be like, ‘Hey, this is what I want.’ Nothing really came from that. But then she texts me a few days before SummerSlam, ‘I pitched it again, I really want you to be a part of this.’ And even at that point, I’m not with the company. I’m like, ‘Yeah, right, dude. You really think this is gonna happen?’ And then next thing (it happened).”