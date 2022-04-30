Fightful Select has released a new report on former NXT star Dakota Kai, which includes additional details about why she was released yesterday as apart of the company’s latest “budget cuts.”

Reports are that Kai’s original NXT contract was set to expire by the end of this month (April), and that she had notified the company that she did not plan to re-sign. This could be due to the lack of plans for Kai, who was told by WWE that they had no solid direction or any firm ideas for her on the WWE main roster. Kai had several tryouts in WWE dark matches over the last few months.

Kai signed with WWE back in 2016, and is a former two-time NXT tag champion along with Raquel Rodriguez (Gonzalez). The duo also won the 2021 Dusty Rhodes tag team Classic. We’ll keep you updated on Kai’s status as she is now a free agent in the competitive wrestling market.