Dakota Kai recently spoke with Digital Spy’s Stephanie Chase and discussed the origins of her new stable with Bayley and IYO SKY, revealing that Bayley had been discussing a potential faction with her for years. Their vision was finally realized at WWE SummerSlam in late July.

“Bayley has been talking to me about this idea for years now,” Dakota revealed. “We were talking about when I was still in NXT, it was like 2018 when she first brought it up to me and then again at Evolution. We just kept like saying, ‘This needs to happen, we want this to happen so bad,’ and obviously the members changed but I was the constant.

“So I think it’s very poetic that it happened at SummerSlam and that her idea that we’ve been talking about for so long finally happened on such a big stage and with Iyo as well, it was an emotional moment for all of us that it finally happened.”

Kai and SKY recently made it to the finals of the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, but came up short against new champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on this week’s RAW. Kai had major praise for the former Io Shirai, calling her one of the best in the world at what she does.

“Some of the stuff she does in the ring is insane, I don’t know how it’s physically possible but she pulls it off somehow,” Dakota said. “She just fits so well, the three of us just have such a cool dynamic. Bayley is amazing, she’s such a great leader and I’ve always loved watching what she does, so to be under her wing and alongside one of the best female wrestlers, or best wrestlers period in the world, it’s such a cool group.”

Kai, SKY and Bayley will team up this Saturday at WWE Clash at The Castle in Cardiff, Wales as they lock up with Asuka, Alexa Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. This will be their first time teaming as a faction.

