WWE star and current women’s tag champion Dakota Kai recently joined El Brunch de WWE for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her she and Damage CTRL hope to defend the tag titles against any and all challengers, adding that whoever does decide to step up and challenge them will have a difficult time doing so. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Damage CTRL welcomes all challengers:

“So with the Women’s Tag Team Championships being brought back, and then creating a tournament around it, during the tournament, we were really adamant that we were going to be the ones to win those championship. In the finals, it didn’t work out that way, so I think with the rematch, we knew we had to be the ones to win them. In terms of us and Damage CTRL and all the things we’ve been saying, we won at Clash, but we needed more momentum. For IYO and I to win these tag team championships, not only does it do something for us, and us as a group, but it does something for the division. I would love to defend these tag team championships against any team that wants to challenge for them. I think that that only elevates us, but it elevates the division and all the women within it together.”

How it won’t be easy for any challenger to dethrone them:

“I want so badly for this division to continue to be elevated and lifted and just to prove that we are worthy of these tag team championships. Whoever wants to try and take them off of us, it’s not gonna be that easy. So [laughs] it was such a cool moment.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)