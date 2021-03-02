NXT star Dakota Kai recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about a number of different pro-wrestling related topics, including her and Raquel Gonzalez’s plan if they become women’s tag champions and her previous feud with Shayna Baszler. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she misses her home and family:

I miss home. I miss my family. That’s a sacrifice I made. It was hard to move my life here. The sacrifice I made equates to the way I work in the ring. I sacrificed everything to be here. That’s why I have a fearless approach.

On being the first woman from New Zealand signed to WWE:

I’m the first-ever Kiwi woman signed to WWE, so I’m blazing a new trail. And there is still so much to accomplish.

On her pairing with Raquel Gonzalez:

We’ve been together for a little over a year, and we’re building on that. Raquel has been at the Performance Center longer than I have, and I have seen the work she’s put into this. There is some real-life connection, and that shows in our team. She is big and powerful, and I am quick on my feet, and that juxtaposition works well for us.

Having a similar aesthetic to Shawn Michaels and Diesel:

We like using their pose during our entrance. And if anyone sees similarities in our work, then that’s the biggest compliment in the world.

Reflects on her previous history with Shayna Baszler:

We had a rivalry in NXT, and I’ve grown a lot since then, as a person and competitor. Shayna’s in for a big surprise when she sees what I can do now.

How excited she is for Bianca Belair:

Bianca is the definition of superstar. We were really close in NXT, and she’s one of the sweetest people in the world, and she always gives me so much strength. I’m so happy for her. Her in-ring presence is just insane. She deserves the world, and I can’t wait to watch her face Sasha at WrestleMania.

On her and Gonzalez’s plans if they become women’s tag team champions: