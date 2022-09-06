WWE star Dakota Kai recently appeared on the My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably her thoughts on her return to the company at SummerSlam. The former NXT tag champion reveals that WWE contacted her 24 hours prior to the show while she was streaming on Twitch. Check out her full story below.

Says she only found out about her return 24 hours prior:

“You know what’s crazy, I only got the heads up that this would be happening 24 hours before. I was like, ‘I don’t know,’ and at that time I didn’t know what the environment was, I didn’t know he was looking to do any of that, like bring people back I guess. … SummerSlam comes around and I think I was still in the mind frame of processing the situation, even walking down the ramp at SummerSlam I was very overwhelmed.”

Says she was streaming on Twitch when she was contacted by WWE:

“I was like, well 24 hours ago I was streaming. I literally was streaming. I got told about it, [I] was like, I fly out Saturday morning like straight there. I did like a Twitch steam the Friday night to be like, ‘Everything is normal guys, nothing to see,’ so yeah, very crazy.”

