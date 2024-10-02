A member of the women’s division on the WWE main roster is on the comeback trail.

Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai shared footage of herself continuing to recover from the injury that has kept her on the sidelines from WWE for the past several weeks.

Kai suffered a torn meniscus back in August, and was the subject of a lot of sympathy from those within the company, who felt bad that she was once again dealing with a knee injury.

The women’s wrestling star has had multiple setbacks in her WWE career due to knee injuries, with the most recent example prior to her current hiatus is the torn ACL she suffered in May of 2023, which ultimately kept her out of action for nearly a full year.

On her official Instagram stories this week, Dakota Kai shared footage of herself training in the gym to strengthen her knee and continue gearing up for her return to WWE. Check out the videos below.