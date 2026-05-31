Charlie, known in the ring as Dakota Kai, has addressed the ongoing perception surrounding her injury history during an interview.

Oh yeah, I do get that a lot. I understand it though because I did have a bout of injuries and things like that so it was just bad luck on my end, and it’s one of those things that will just always unfortunately be. Fair. But I think a lot of people go through it too that haven’t had injuries as well, and it is what it is. It’s just one of those things and it does tend to get to me sometimes too because I’m like, ‘No, no, I’m freaking strong’ or whatever but, that’s just the perception they have and all I can do is go out there and continue to do matches and hopefully change the perception of that. But I did have a bad bout for a second there. It was just bad luck and yeah, it is what it is. Dakota Kai

Charlie acknowledged her struggles, emphasizing that while she understands why people perceive her as injury-prone, she attributes her injuries to a phase of bad luck.

It’s just one of those things and it does tend to get to me sometimes too because I’m like, ‘No, no, I’m freaking strong’ or whatever but, that’s just the perception they have and all I can do is go out there and continue to do matches and hopefully change the perception of that.

After her release from WWE in 2025, Charlie is back wrestling on the independent scene, competing against talents such as Shotzi Blackheart and AEW’s Kris Statlander.

H/T: www.fightful.com for the transcript