WWE star Dakota Kai recently joined Die Woche to hype up Damage CTRL’s tag team title defense against Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan, as well as discuss which talents from NXT she thinks will make a good splash on the main roster. Check out Kai’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

On Damage CTRL’s upcoming tag team title defense against Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox:

Tegan [Nox] and I have a long history too. That’s actually someone that, with the question before, in terms of who you’d wanna go against again? Tegan is actually one of those names too. We’ve had such a history in NXT, you know? Going back and forth, I turned on her in WarGames. We had a Street Fight in Portland, a Cage match on NXT. So, I think for me, pinning Tegan [on SmackDown in the Women’s Tag Title match], I feel like that would set off a lot of things going forward, you know? I don’t think us going against each other is done. But I think if I pinned her, I think it might set a lot of things in motion going forward. I don’t know, I just got a feeling about it but yeah, she and I have a long history and I think it would be just like, you know, rub a little bit of the salt in the wounds of Tegan if I got to pin her.

Who from NXT she thinks will make a good fit on the main roster:

Alba [Fyre is who I would like to see on WWE’s main roster]. I already mentioned Alba. She’s insanely talented. I wanna see what she could do on Raw or SmackDown. Roxanne [Perez] just won the title but she’s also another one that’s so young. Her and Cora [Jade], they’re so young and they’re so talented. Those girls are just so — I don’t even know. I can’t say it. I don’t know how they can be so young and do what they’re doing right now. That’s insane to me. But yeah, Zoey [Stark], she’s insanely talented too but that roster is really stacked. Any of those girls could do amazing things on either Raw or SmackDown.

