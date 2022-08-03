Dakota Kai says her WWE return came together at the “last minute.”

Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam saw Kai, Bayley and Iyo Sky (fka Io Shirai) return after RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Becky Lynch. The new heel trio faced off with Belair and Lynch, then the feud continued on Monday’s RAW. Kai appeared on WWE’s The Bump today and commented on the “whirlwind” experience.

“Honestly, it still feels like a whirlwind to me with everything that happened. It all happened so last minute too so to be talking with you guys right now is insane to me,” she said.

Kai said the SummerSlam return was something like an “out-of-body experience” due to how quickly things came together.

“I had a very short window where I knew this was actually going to be a thing that would happen. So, I think I was still trying to accept that reality when I was walking down the ramp,” she revealed.

Kai also revealed that she and Bayley have talked for years about teaming up.

“Bayley and I, we’ve kind of been talking about something like this for a long time,” she said. “It hasn’t been something that was just spurred overnight. This has been something we’ve wanted for, like, years at this point. So, the fact that it’s actually happened and to be under her guidance is insane.”

She continued, “Io and I, we’ve known each other a long time [since] I first went to Japan. She is literally one of the best in the world. So, to be alongside these two women is just a dream.”

Below is today's episode of The Bump:

(H/T to F4W for the quotes)