WWE issued the following press release announcing that Dakota Kai will face-off against former NXT women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez on this Tuesday’s edition of NXT 2.0 on USA. Details, including an updated look at the lineup for the event, can be found below.

Good things come to those who take it in NXT, and Raquel Gonzalez isn’t going to wait around for an opportunity at payback.

The gold was ripped from Big Mami Cool’s waist at NXT Halloween Havoc when a hooded figure intervened on behalf of Mandy Rose. The mysterious assailant was revealed to be Dakota Kai, and the rivalry between the former friends was officially restarted.

After that encounter, Kai continued her puzzling crusade in a matchup with Cora Jade. The youngest Superstar in NXT attempted to state her case for another turn at setting Kai straight, but Gonzalez has flexed her muscles for the first opportunity.

Will Gonzalez be able to fire back? Or will Kai’s twisted ways turn towards a familiar target?

Don’t miss the showdown this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

-Raquel Gonzalez versus Dakota Kai

-Dexter Lumis versus Tony D’Angelo

-Jacket Time/Odyssey Jones versus Diamond Mine

-Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson poker showdown