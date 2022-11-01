NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently spoke about his love of pro-wrestling during an interview with Dirty Air, where Earnhardt named Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Magnum T.A., and Dusty Rhodes as his favorite performers of all time.

Earnhardt, who recently attended an edition of Monday Night Raw, also adds that he is looking for that next character to win over his heart. Highlights can be found below.

Reveals some of his all-time favorite wrestlers:

“If I can kind of be quite honest about it, the wrestlers that I liked were Dusty Rhodes, Magnum T.A., Stone Cold, I did like The Rock, but not at first. The guys that I like are kind of like blue-collar, t-shirt and jeans, for me I’m still looking. That’s why I went. I got some friends of mine that go all the time.”

Says he is just getting back into wrestling and wants to find that next character to cheer for:

‘I wanna get back into it. I need to find that Steve Austin, I need to find that Dusty Rhodes character that I wanna connect to,’ and I guess that’s what I’m looking for is to try to find that one character that I’m like, ‘Man, that’s cool. That’s the guy next door, beer-drinking buddy that I want to hang out with.’”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)