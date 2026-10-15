Dale Torborg says Sting used a WCW house-show match to teach him why a wrestler can’t rely on memorizing everything. Speaking on Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury, he recalled waiting backstage for a plan that never came.

Torborg, who wrestled as The Demon in WCW, said the match took place in Evansville, Indiana. Each time he asked what they’d do, Sting said he was still thinking about it.

With their match approaching, Torborg grew nervous about having nothing laid out. Sting confirmed that he knew the finish and told him to listen in the ring.

“And we had this match, we went through everything, and it was great. Nothing got screwed up. Just listen to him.”

Backstage afterward, Sting asked whether he’d felt relaxed, heard the crowd and enjoyed himself. Torborg said Sting explained that memorizing a match could leave him pushing ahead with something the audience wasn’t accepting, while a wrestler needed to recognize that reaction and adjust.

Source: Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury.