Six matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Dark will feature ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys in non-title action, while Brian Cage represents the men’s division, and Athena is in action for the women’s division.

These AEW Dark matches were taped on November 4 from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. You can click here for full spoilers. Below is the full Dark line-up announced for tonight:

* Abadon vs. Leva Bates

* Athena vs. B3CCA

* Trent Beretta vs. Anthony Henry

* Brian Cage vs. Leon Ruffin

* Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Brick City Boyz

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Justin Corino, Defarge, and Jaden Valo

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.