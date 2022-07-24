Tonight’s Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view from Lowell Massachusetts featured the Righteous defending the ROH six-man tag titles against Dalton Castle and The Boys.
The match was a wild affair as all ROH six-man tags tend to be, but in the end, Castle would hit his signature Bangarang finisher to pickup the win for his team, and once again become a champion for Ring of Honor. Highlights from the match can be found below.
Tag team synergy by Dalton Castle and The Boys!
Brutal knee to the face by Vincent!
Dalton Castle just taking out #TheRighteous one by one!
Dalton Castle with Bang-A-Rang in play!
#AndNew!!! #ROH World 6 Man Tag Team Champions, it's @theDALTONcastle & The Boys (@TateTwinBrandon/@TateTwinBrent)!

2 new champions already crowned tonight!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Full results to tonight’s Death Before Dishonor can be found here.