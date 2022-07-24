Tonight’s Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view from Lowell Massachusetts featured the Righteous defending the ROH six-man tag titles against Dalton Castle and The Boys.

The match was a wild affair as all ROH six-man tags tend to be, but in the end, Castle would hit his signature Bangarang finisher to pickup the win for his team, and once again become a champion for Ring of Honor. Highlights from the match can be found below.

Full results to tonight’s Death Before Dishonor can be found here.