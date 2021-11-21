Dalton Castle is your new Ring of Honor Television champion.

Castle defeated Dragon Lee to begin his first reign with the title, which occurred on today’s edition of ROH TV that will air on ROH’s website, as well as FITE TV. You can see an image of the championship change below courtesy of M.C. Chase on Twitter.

Castle previously held the ROH six-man tag titles, as well as one reign as ROH world champion. As a reminder ROH is set to go on hiatus in 2022.