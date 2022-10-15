Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Toronto featured a segment with Ring of Honor World champion Chris Jericho, who gloated in front of his fellow Canadians about his accomplishments in the promotion, which include him becoming The Ocho (8-time world champion).

This brought out ROH six-man tag champ Dalton Castle, who would go on to challenge Jericho for the ROH world title. Jericho agreed, and the matchup was set up for next week’s Dynamite, which is taking place on Tuesday night in Cincinnati.

Castle himself is a former ROH world champion.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TUESDAY’S DYNAMITE:

-Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page for the AEW world title

-Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH world title

-Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW interim women’s title