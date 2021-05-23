ROH superstar and former world champion Dalton Castle recently released a promo on the ROH Youtube channel alerting fans that he is joining the promotion’s TV title division, and hopes that his unmatched charisma could win the company a Golden Globe. Hear his full thoughts below.

Says he is going to win ROH a Golden Globe:

Ring of Honor has been known as one of the greatest wrestling — no, the greatest wrestling in the entire world,” Castle said. “It’s anything but boring, so why would I get in the ring and have a match with somebody if they’re going to be boring. I want so much more from people that I’m in the ring with. I am focused because wins are everything. The more I have then the higher I am in the rankings. The higher I am in the rankings, the more matches I have on TV. The more matches I have on TV then the closer I am to accomplishing my goal because what I’m going to do, I’m going to win Ring of Honor a Golden Globe.

How he is joining the TV Title division:

This is the most optimistic I’ve been in a long time and it’s crazy because I’m busy and overwhelmed but I don’t resent it because I know that everything I’m doing is for a good reason. After that big win on Josh Woods, I think it’s best if I honed my focus in the right direction, which is why I’ve decided to submit my paperwork and join the Ring of Honor TV Title division. I belong on top of that division because Ring of Honor needs me. We can’t afford to let things get dull around here. It’s a television program for crying out loud. Where’s the pizazz? Where’s the panache? Am I the only one here who is thinking about the viewers? What did I do to Eli Isom and Dak Draper? I helped them out. Those two baby chickens needed a little spark to get things going.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)