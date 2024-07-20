Don’t expect to see Dalton Castle competing inside the squared circle any time soon.

On Saturday, Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce that the AEW and ROH star will be on the sidelines for the remainder of 2024 due to injury.

Castle suffered an injury during his match against Roderick Strong on the July 13 episode of AEW Collision, which was taped on July 10 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He was knocked out cold from a flying knee by The Undisputed Kingdom member in the final moments of the bout, which was heavily edited as a result before airing on TNT on 7/13.

“Some injury news that’s forced changes to the plans for this Friday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor,” wrote the AEW and ROH President via X on Saturday afternoon. “Dalton Castle was injured in his Saturday Night AEW Collision bout last week vs Roderick Strong.”

Khan continued, “Sadly, Dalton will be out of action for the remainder of 2024. Get well soon DC.”

ROH Death Before Dishonor is scheduled to emanate from eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, July 26, 2024.