Back in July, we reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com that Dalton Castle had suffered a torn bicep injury.

While speaking on a recent edition of the “Alison Rosen is Your New Best Friend” podcast, Castle confirmed his injury and provided an update on when he expects to be back.

Castle said, “I tore my bicep. That was back in July. It was the last match I had. The guy I was wrestling, it was just a freak accident. It hurt. I was freaking out. The guy I was wrestling took a cheap shot at me or advantage of the situation. It sucks. I was supposed to go hiking the next day. I lost the match. I lost my hiking trip. Now, I spend every day in physical therapy, and on the weekends, I go antiquing. No, the injury wasn’t his fault. He just didn’t back down after it. We were friends, I thought we were friends, me and this guy. I was like, ‘Hey, I need a second.’ He’s like, ‘No, no timeouts.’ I don’t want to get into it. I try not to think about it too much. The time off sucks. I’m just focusing on enjoying the time off and working on getting better. Not watching wrestling and keeping my mind off it. Then, my friends will do something cool and I’ll have to watch it. Then I get sucked in and get excited. I recognize that I’m still very much hurt and I get angry. It’s this rollercoaster cycle of emotions. It’s real fun. We’re projecting end of the year. I’m thinking January, I’m back.“

Tony Schiavone believes Bryan Danielson is the G.O.A.T.

Taking to his “What Happened When” podcast, the AEW commentator opined on Danielson’s full-time wrestling career coming to an end and expressed his belief that the American Dragon is the greatest of all time.

Schiavone said, “The only thing I think about right now is how lucky…I’ve talked to you about this, about me feeling lucky, about feeling lucky…I feel very fortunate to have been there for Bryan Danielson’s probably his last match because he’s gotta get healthy. To me, am I wrong to say he’s the best of all time? Is a man like me, who has watched Ric Flair, who has seen Shawn Michaels, wrong to say that Bryan Danielson’s the best of all time? Yes [he’s the number one of all time], for me.“