Dalton Castle has re-signed with Ring of Honor.

ROH announced today that Castle has signed a new contract with the company. No details on the new deal were revealed, but we will keep you updated when more information is available.

It was reported by Wrestling Inc back in January that Castle had become a free agent, and was free to sign with any company he wanted. ROH reportedly offered Castle a new contract, which was said to be a good deal, but word then was that he wanted to consider the offer while seeing what else is out there.

ROH noted that there has been a lot of speculation on Castle’s future as of late, but he defeated Josh Woods at Friday’s ROH 19th Anniversary Show and told Quinn McKay, “I ain’t going nowhere. I’m staying in Ring of Honor.”

Castle’s win over Woods on Friday night was seen as a sign that he had decided on staying with the company.

Castle debuted with ROH in 2013. He is a former ROH World Champion and a former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion. Before Friday’s win over Woods, which was the third in a series, Castle defeated Woods in a Pure Wrestling Rules match on the March 5 ROH TV show. He lost to Woods in another Pure Rules match on January 22. Castle lost to Rey Horus back at the Final Battle pay-per-view in December.

Stay tuned for more from ROH.

