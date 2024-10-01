The WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions have some challengers.

The Damage CTRL duo of Kairi Sane and IYO SKY appeared in a vignette that aired during the September 30 WWE Bad Blood 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw in Evansville, Indiana.

In the vignette, Sane and SKY issued a formal challenge to the reigning WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

No official date for the bout was announced as of this writing.