Damian Priest addresses an infamous moment from his showdown with Seth Rollins at WWE Money In The Bank.

Priest successfully retained the world title against Rollins thanks to Drew McIntyre, who cashed-in the briefcase to make it a triple threat match, but then ate the pin after CM Punk took him out of commission. However, prior to the end of match shenanigans Rollins nailed Priest with a falcon-arrow and had a three-count victory over Priest, but the referee refused to count the fall. Many believed that Priest had forgotten to kick out, causing a stir of online controversy and criticism from fans.

The world champ touched on this small moment during an interview with the New York Post. He claims that he didn’t forget to kick out, but that there was “a situation” and he’s now “ok.”

The idea that I forgot to kick out, that not a thing.That’s not a thing. We don’t forget to kick out. Twenty years in, I’m pretty sure there is some kind of muscle memory there. So me forgetting was not the case. There was nothing outside that was supposed to happen. It was a matter of there was a situation, but I’m OK. Everybody’s fine, the story continues. It doesn’t affect anything. The show goes on and I think fans are very invested in everything that’s going on. The ones that matter knew the situation and nobody thought twice about it. It was, move on.

Despite the controversy Priest has continued to cement his world title reign in history, and will next be defending the title against GUNTHER at SummerSlam.