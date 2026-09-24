The issues between Damian Priest and R-Truth continued away from WWE television on Thursday.

WWE released footage of an angle filmed at the WWE Performance Center showing Truth being attacked by Priest while visiting a trainer.

Before the attack, Truth was asked about Priest turning against him after the former WWE Tag Team Champions lost their titles. Truth made it clear that their relationship extended well beyond their partnership on television.

“Bro, Damian Priest was my friend, dog,” Truth said. “It’s way worse than just like a tag team is over, friendship is done. Damian would talk to my son. Me, Damian, his dad just hung out.”

Truth added that Priest could have handled his desire for a change differently.

“Like he found the worst way possible to make this change he wanted to make,” Truth said. “Whatever change he wanted to make, man, we could have made it together.”

Priest then suddenly attacked Truth from behind and repeatedly asked whether he understood the message.

“You understanding now?” Priest shouted. “It’s still funny to you? Is it still funny to you?”

Priest continued the assault before declaring that his friendship with Truth was over.

“No more buddies, no more jokes, no more,” Priest said. “I should be a champion instead of wasting my time with you. Go bother somebody else.”

The angle continues Priest’s recent heel turn on SmackDown, where he attacked Truth following the end of their run as WWE Tag Team Champions.