Damian Priest isn’t happy.

The Terror Twins front-man came up short in his attempt to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from GUNTHER in the co-main event of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event in Vancouver, BC, Canada on November 30.

As seen during the show, Priest seemingly had things won when he fell from the top-rope to the floor, where he was subsequently attacked out of nowhere by Finn Balor, leading to GUNTHER choking him out to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

After the show went off the air, WWE shot an angle involving Priest attacking Balor and The Judgment Day in the parking lot, no doubt continuing the issues between himself and his former group coming out of tonight’s PLE.

Watch the complete post-show angle via the YouTube player embedded below.