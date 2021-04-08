WWE star and former NXT North American champion Damian Priest recently spoke to WFLA to hype up this weekend’s WrestleMania 37 pay per view, where Priest teams with Latin rapper Bad Bunny to take on The Miz and John Morrison. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he’s ecstatic to perform in front of fans again:

“Our business is based on live interaction. We need to know how people are reacting to what we’re doing to see what emotions we can go with the flow with. Without it, it’s odd. Being in the ThunderDome – it’s cool, not going to lie, it’s cool. It’s cool looking. They do their best to simulate a cool atmosphere… but man, the faces, they’re missed – by not just myself – by everyone.”

Says his family is excited to see him perform:

“Speaking to family in Puerto Rico, the island is on fire right now over us. And I was like, ‘really?’ They were like, ‘yeah, you come back here and you’re going to be treated like royalty!’ I started laughing, I said, ‘let me get my flight planned, because that sounds good to me!’”

Talks his training with Bad Bunny:

“Every week, multiple days a week, we’re in the ring together. I’ll tell you what, come WrestleMania, he’s going to surprise some people, he’s taking it seriously. The one thing he’s been adamant about is making sure he got everybody’s respect, he earned everybody’s respect.”