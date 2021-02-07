Damian Priest would be happy to team up with Bad Bunny against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37.
This match has been rumored for the event following the appearances by Bunny over the last week although it has yet to be confirmed.
Priest talked about this possibility during an interview with SportsKeeda.
“That’s been brought up to me by other people as well. I read the reports like everybody else did, so I don’t know, but I will say this… That guy is so talented and so determined to achieve what he wants on his terms that if he wanted to do this, or he wanted to transition or wanted to wrestle, I’m sure he could achieve it.
He’s not even supposed to have the success he has in his profession now, but he figured out a way to make it work. He’s just a good human being – that always helps – and if he wanted to [wrestle] I’m sure he could.”