Damian Priest is enjoying watching Dominik Mysterio’s rise in WWE as much as the WWE Universe.

The Archer of Infamy spoke about his Judgment Day comrade during a recent interview on the Out Of Character podcast, where he explains how Dominik has now ascended to superstar levels.

He went from being a star with Rey [Mysterio], a star in the Judgment Day, to being his own star. It’s Dominik Mysterio now, he’s his own thing. Just like with Rhea, it’s awesome to be a part of it, [being] right there.

Priest adds that he has gotten to watch Dominik’s incredible run first hand, stating that he can hear how the crowd reacts every time a microphone is put into his hand.

I’m seeing this first hand. I’m watching him from this distance, just watching him glow and do his thing. When he’s in the ring and holding the mic and the crowd’s going nuts, I can’t help but smile in the background.

