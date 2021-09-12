WWE United States Champion Damian Priest recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about his appreciation for NXT. Here is what he had to say:

“NXT, I don’t even know how to put into words how much it means to me and to a lot of us. You learn how to grow and be a star there. I, obviously working hand and hand with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and the rest of the coaching staff, it’s awesome. But I like going back, and yes, if I’ve learned something and I can help somebody, I’m all for it. I’ll be honest, it’s also a little selfish too. I go back so I can watch Shawn and Triple H do their thing so I can learn more. I just stand behind them, listen, learn, and watch them how they produce the show. I figure if they can help me understand their side of things to make my performance better, sure, why not?”