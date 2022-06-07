WWE star Damian Priest recently spoke with TV Insider about the rise of the Judgement Day Faction on Raw, and how he feels that his work on the microphone has vastly improved since the group’s inception. Priest also names former NXT cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar as someone he would pick to join. Highlights from the interview are below .

Says he has felt more comfortable on the microphone as a part of Judgement Day than he has at any other point in his WWE run:

“The best stories are when they come from reality. I was frustrated. I was doing what I was asked to do. I was this overly babyface good guy coming out smiling, happy, saying all the right things. It just didn’t click. I was doing everything everyone wanted me to do. That was real. It still wasn’t there unless I was saving one of the fan favorites. That’s when I was getting cheered. There is part of that which is real, and I use. I’m doing all this for me and with people that I admire and that I’m friends with. I’m more comfortable now than I’ve been since joining the Raw roster.”

Says if he could add another member to the group it would be Santos Escobar from NXT:

“If I had to pick anyone from NXT, the first person I would pick is Santos [Escobar]. I’ve always been a fan of his stuff. Just carries himself so well. Great in the ring, well-spoken. When you look at him, the guy doesn’t look like a random person. He looks like a star.”