Damian Priest has responded to R-Truth’s recent comments about their match on WWE SmackDown.

The two squared off on the October 16 episode of the blue brand show, but the match came to an abrupt end after Truth landed awkwardly while delivering a missile dropkick. The referee ultimately stopped the contest due to concerns over Truth’s condition.

A few days later, Truth took to social media to provide an update on his health, assuring fans that he was doing fine. He also jokingly accused Priest of trying to kill him during their match.

During a recent appearance on WWE Radio’s Off The Ropes, Priest was asked about Truth’s comments and made it clear that he wasn’t accepting any blame for what happened.

“Can you believe this guy is trying to blame me? I’ve been told that he posted some stupid thing about that, he’s good but that I tried to end his life,” Priest said.

Priest continued by turning the accusation back on Truth, suggesting that his opponent was responsible for putting himself in danger while attempting to win the match.

“He tried to end his own just trying to win a match against me. The guy is — it explains who he is.”

Truth previously shared a photo of himself undergoing an MRI following the incident, along with a message assuring fans that he was okay.

I AM OK, Thank you ALL for your support, concerns and get well wishes , Wow, It truly feels amazing to feel and be loved I’m grateful for you all. …On 10/16/2026 I almost passed away… Damien Priest tried to kill me,, I didn’t think he was ThAt serious…

But ok, l’ll be back — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) October 19, 2026