Bad news for Damian Priest.

The WWE star and current reigning world champion was scheduled to defend his title in a dark match at Madison Square Garden this evening following SmackDown. Unfortunately for El Campeon, he revealed on social media that his plane was massively delayed and will no longer be able to get him to the arena.

Unfortunately the honor of main eventing The Garden is not possible tonight. Still haven’t taken off. Stuck on a plane in a runway. Very disappointed and apologies to my people. This one hurts. Enjoy the show! #SmackDown I’m sure will be awesome.

Priest was set to face Jey Uso. You can see his full statement below.