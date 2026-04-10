What does Damian Priest think of the Pat McAfee angle heading into the Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton match at WrestleMania 42?

Let’s find out!

The WWE Superstar recently spoke with Gabby LaSpisa for an interview, during which he was asked for his thoughts on the polarizing decision to add McAfee in the spot.

“It sucks,” a blunt Priest responded. “Not a fan. Somebody who knows Pat, gets along with him, but for me, that’s not my taste. I don’t think it helps anything. He didn’t need it.”

Priest admits it’s probably not a wise statement to make on his behalf.

“For me, and I’m sure a lot of people, aren’t going to be happy I said that, in the locker room specifically, a lot of us weren’t happy,” Priest continued. “That’s real. I was asked by some of the younger talent what I thought, and I thought it was bull. We’re a PG show, but he can come in and throw F bombs and say whatever he wants.”

Priest added, “For me, that’s one of those things where so many other talent, even from one word, could benefit and it’s like, ‘Wow, now they’re up here.’ Instead, you take somebody who is not here all the time and gets away with saying something like that who doesn’t even need it. Not gonna lie, it pissed me off.”

The Pat McAfee angle follow up goes down tonight, as McAfee has vowed to deliver a “massive surprise” on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown from San Jose, CA.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.