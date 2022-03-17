WWE star and former U.S. champion Damian Priest was the latest on SHAK Wrestling to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on AEW President Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor and why it’s good for business. Highlights from the interview are below.

On ROH releasing talents from their contracts and going on hiatus at the end of 2021:

“When they said they were gonna cancel contracts and take a break, honestly it comes down to the boys and the girls. Like, these are friends. These are human beings. So initially it sucks and it’s heartbreaking. I was like ‘oh man.’ You know, people out of work. But then the other side kind of kicks in and it’s like ‘man, but these people are too incredible to not be successful.’ You know what I mean? Like there’s too much talent. And clearly, everybody’s okay. Everybody’s fine.”

His thoughts on Tony Khan purchasing the company:

“With the purchase, it’s good. It’s going to stay alive. That’s good for the business. That’s good for everybody. And at least that legacy of Ring of Honor won’t die, you know what I mean? I think that’s always, that’s cool. And I don’t know whatever plans they have but hopefully, it just continues giving people opportunities for a platform to enjoy their lives and follow their dreams. So I’m all for it. I’m happy that things didn’t just fade away for that brand.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)