Damian Priest is embracing his darker side on WWE television, and the former World Heavyweight Champion says his current character is a reflection of who he really is.

Priest underwent a significant character change on the September 11 episode of WWE SmackDown, turning on R-Truth after the two lost the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Since then, Priest has unleashed his aggression on several WWE Superstars, including Truth, Axiom, Nathan Frazer and, most recently, WWE United States Champion Trick Williams.

During a recent interview with Jimmy Varsallone of the Miami Herald, Priest discussed his new direction and explained how revisiting his upbringing in New York City helped him reconnect with the attitude that shaped his journey to WWE.

“I like it. This is more me. Going back to when we filmed that footage in New York City, walking around the city, going to these neighborhoods in the Bronx. Literally reminding myself of the journey. I started here with a thought and a dream, and hustled. I busted my ass every day to try to be more than I was yesterday. You had to fight, scratch, and claw for every little thing.”

Priest continued by explaining that drawing from those real-life experiences has made it easier to portray the more ruthless version of himself currently featured on SmackDown.

“Getting reminded of that, it’s really easy to bring out that side of me right now. It’s who I have always been, except I’ve portrayed different versions of Damian. Now, getting back to roots, it’s very easy to convey that energy and aggressiveness. I know all about that. I had to live it for many years. Getting to express that in front of millions, there is something gratifying. As angry as it seems like I am all the time, inside it makes me a little happier,” he said.