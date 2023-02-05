WWE star Damian Priest took to Twitter earlier today to hype his Elimination Chamber qualifying matchup against Angelo Dawkins on tomorrow’s Monday Night Raw, where the winner will challenge for the United States Championship inside the Chamber structure. The Judgement Day member writes, “1st I’ll leave Dawkins looking smacked in the ring tomorrow on #WWERaw . Then I’ll head to the #EliminationChamber to once again reign as US champion!”

1st I'll leave Dawkins looking smacked in the ring tomorrow on #WWERaw . Then I'll head to the #EliminationChamber to once again reign as US champion! pic.twitter.com/nKiacMp7XH — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) February 5, 2023

Nikki Cross was also active on Twitter today. She shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself moments before entering last Saturday’s Royal Rumble matchup. The caption reads, “Seconds before the Royal Rumble Sprint…”