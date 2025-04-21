– WWE kept Randy Orton’s opponent under wraps on internal run sheets leading into the show. This kind of secrecy is usually reserved for big surprises or major storyline developments.

– As of Monday, Chelsea Green wasn’t scheduled to be part of the WrestleMania card. Plans can always shift last-minute, but her involvement—if any—came as a late change.

– Both press boxes were packed to capacity for Sunday’s show, and complimentary tickets were said to be extremely limited, highlighting the high demand and packed nature of the event.

– A unique addition to this year’s set-up—select stage-side seating has been arranged to resemble Vegas-style VIP tables, offering a premium experience for select fans.

– TNA Wrestling star Chris Bey was spotted backstage at the show. He’s attending as a guest of WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, fueling some light online speculation among fans.

– Sami Zayn was backstage visiting during WrestleMania weekend. While not featured on the card, his presence added to the star-studded atmosphere behind the scenes.

– Damian Priest required help getting to the back after his match. No word yet on the severity, but it was clear he was feeling the effects of the bout.

