WWE star and former United States champion Damian Priest recently appeared on The Five Count to discuss a wide range of topics, including his hope that the Judgement Day faction eventually collides with the company’s top act, The Bloodline led by Undisputed Universal champion, Roman Reigns. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he wants the Judgement Day and Bloodline to tie it up:

There are a crazy amount of names when you think about the WWE, it’s the best of the best, you have the best talent in the world and all these larger than life names and characters. It’s hard to pick one over the other, but it’d be a lie if I didn’t say at some point, we need the Judgment Day and the Bloodline to get in there and mix it up. I want my name to live forever. I want the fame and the fortune and the stardom that comes with being the main WWE superstar.

Says he wants to go one on one with Roman Reigns:

I have to do that, I have to run through Roman Reigns. That has to happen. At some point, I’m sure it will, we’ll cross paths down the line. That’s always a thought in my head. Before it’s all said and done, me and him need to square off. We need to handle some business together, I know that’ll be great when it does happen. We need to get the Judgment Day up to that level first.

