WWE United States champion recently spoke with Metro about wanting to wrestle Triple H at WrestleMania 37, and how he hopes to feud with Jeff Hardy somewhere down the line. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he joked with Triple H about having a match with him at WrestleMania 37:

“I make jokes from time to time. Like, hey, Mania – Hunter didn’t have a match, and that was the first time all these legends, none of them [on the show]. I was like, ‘I mean, did you bring your gear? Because you can have a match, I’m right here!’ He started laughing and said, ‘You’re on a list of people that have asked me that. ‘I was like, I bet, I can imagine – he gets it all the time by guys being like, ‘Hey you wanna work? You wanna wrestle?’”

Wants to face Jeff Hardy:

“As far as other people, man, Jeff Hardy can call me any day he wants to get in the ring. I’ll be game for that, it’s Jeff Hardy. There’s a lot of legends that are still here and can still go, and I’m game for it. that’s just talking Raw, we’re not even talking about the SmackDown roster. As far as Raw goes, there’s a slew of guys, but of course, I want the top guys.”