Damian Priest revealed his wrestling Mt. Rushmore while doing an interview with The Irish Sun.
This is where he named the likes of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The Rock, and The Undertaker.
“Four sucks. I have so many. Undertaker’s definitely on there, The Rock is there, and I think it has to be Triple H and Shawn Michaels,” Priest said. “Undertaker’s always going to be there. He’s the one that made me fall in love with the business when I was a kid. And The Rock – just the way he is, not just the wrestling. I came from a similar background. I came from nothing.”