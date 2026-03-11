Finn Balor was shockingly betrayed and kicked out of The Judgment Day on WWE Raw this week, and former faction member Damian Priest wasted little time reacting to the moment.

The shocking segment saw Dominik Mysterio lead an attack on Balor after tensions within the group began to boil over. The betrayal came just one week after Balor failed to come to Dominik’s aid during his Intercontinental Championship match against Penta, something Dominik clearly had not forgotten.

Following the segment, Priest took to social media to comment on the situation with a short but pointed response.

“Sucks doesn’t it.”

Priest’s reaction carries extra weight given his own history with the faction. In 2024, Priest and Rhea Ripley were themselves violently removed from The Judgment Day by Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, and JD McDonagh in a shocking betrayal that reshaped the group at the time.

Two members involved in this week’s attack quickly fired back at Priest online. JD McDonagh reminded Priest that he had previously done something similar when Edge was removed from the faction in its early days, while Liv Morgan also responded by suggesting Priest should understand exactly how it feels.

The storyline betrayal was sparked by tension between Balor and Dominik earlier in the show. Balor reportedly confronted Dominik over his attitude and even referenced Dominik’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, suggesting Rey may have been right when he previously called his son entitled.

That comment appeared to push Dominik over the edge. He attacked Balor before the rest of the group joined in, officially removing the longtime member from the faction.

Balor had been the longest-serving member of the current version of The Judgment Day, having joined the group in June 2022 shortly after it was originally formed by Edge. Over the years the faction has featured Edge, Priest, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Carlito during its run.

Do you think Finn Balor deserved to be kicked out of The Judgment Day, or did Dominik Mysterio go too far?