Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has officially arrived in AAA.

After several weeks of teases, Priest made his debut during the Saturday, July 4 edition of AAA on Fox. The appearance came after AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio opened the broadcast and introduced Priest as the newest member of the promotion’s roster.

Priest then addressed the crowd in Spanish during the opening segment, making it clear that he wasn’t in AAA simply to make an appearance.

Instead, he stated that his goal is to dominate the promotion and pursue championship gold.

While Priest is now part of the AAA roster, he remains active in WWE as one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions alongside R-Truth on SmackDown.

At this time, there is no word on how long Priest will be working with AAA or what the promotion has planned creatively beyond his debut appearance.

During the segment, Rey Mysterio teased a future AAA appearance from music star Bad Bunny, a longtime friend of and occasional performer for WWE.