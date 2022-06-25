WWE star Damian Priest from Judgement Day recently spoke with Sescoops about the work of latin-rap sensation Bad Bunny, and whether fans can expect to see Benito inside of a WWE ring again following his two stand-out performances at WrestleMania 37 and the 2022 Royal Rumble. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How Bad Bunny fully committed to his time in WWE:

“It comes down to he had a perfect time in his schedule that he was like I’m not doing anything, I’m gonna move to Florida just to train and completely invest all my energy and time into this. He’s not someone that just wanted to just come in and then leave or just promote something.”

Thinks Bad Bunny will eventually return:

“He wanted to get invested, if he gets that time again where he could devote himself, 100% I believe we’ll see Bad Bunny in the WWE ring again.”