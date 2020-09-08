During his appearance on After The Bell, Damian Priest named Matt Riddle and Keith Lee as two of his closest friends in the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

There’s a few yes, I mean, I know a lot of the guys that we worked together. Maybe we weren’t so much like best friends, like I worked with [Adam] Cole in the past and Roddy (Roderick Strong), basically The Undisputed Era. One of my best friends in the world is Matt Riddle. I helped train Matt at The Monster Factory for a while. So we formed a bond in those years that we were together because we were actually a team in the indies for a little bit. Then he left to come here. I went to Ring of Honor, and then I ended up here anyway. Then it was cool because then it was like we picked up right where we left off. Especially during his time at NXT, we were always together every road trip and in the locker room.

We were inseparable, and Keith Lee has also been one of my best friends in the business. Again, met him at Ring of Honor originally, but we really got close in NXT, just same mentality, same drive, same passion and same positive vibes, and the three of us together, we’re always like a unit almost. When we have to room together, it’s always like a pair of the three of us. So those are my closest dudes, but now it’s cool because like you said, we crossed paths sometimes, but if you don’t really work with somebody in the ring, you don’t really gain that friendship or respect. Here, even though I got along with a lot of guys in the past, I feel like now there’s like a closer bond. There’s really something to that especially in NXT.