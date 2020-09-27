During an interview with Digital Spy, Damian Priest spoke on stories of his father beating Chuck Norris in a fight. Here’s what he had to say:

(The story) was something that I heard from, not just him, but from other martial artists that were around in that era, in the 70s, and it was before Chuck Norris was even a name. They had an exhibition fight that wasn’t meant to have a winner, but they all said that if there was one by points, or whatever, my father landed way more strikes and kind of outperformed (Norris) so he would have won the fight in that sense.

